College Democrat Groups Voice Opposition To Joe Biden Over Sexual Assault Allegations

A Wednesday report by Campus Reform outlines a movement of multiple college democrat organizations that are opposing Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee due to the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by Tara Reade. According to the report, Democrat student groups are “finding it impossible” to overlook Reade’s claims.

“I find it both rich and sad that prominent liberals (the bane of a socialists existence) have recanted and vanished from the #MeToo movement,” Young Democrats wrote in a statement. “Alyssa Milano removed it from her bio, as if she could make more clear that she was always just a careerist grifter.”

The group also noted the Biden’s press secretary, Symone Sanders, deleted her old tweets that were supportive of Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey-Ford, which it likened to an “almost Stalinist rewriting of history” to support Biden.

“To beat Donald Trump, we need to have the best nominee possible. If Joe Biden is ultimately cleared by a non-partisan investigation, we would throw all our efforts behind him.”

“It’s about ensuring our party upholds the values they have instilled in us,” University Democrats said of their call for an investigation into Reade’s claims.

D.C. College Democrats pointed to the calls for justice for Ford and suggested the same scrutiny to be applied to Biden for such requests to maintain their integrity.

As noted by Campus Reform, Texas College Democrats took a different tone from the other groups and acknowledged the organization would support the Democratic Party’s eventual nominee. However, it also called for the fair investigation of all allegations of sexual assault against party leaders.

Reade accused Biden of sexually harassing and assaulting her in 1993 while working for his Delaware Senate office. Reade’s friend, brother, a former co-worker, and a former neighbor corroborated her claims of harassment; court documents from Reade’s 1996 divorce also revealed her ex-husband corroborated the story, The New York Times reported. Reade also allegedly confided in her late mother about the incident — a confession that is supported by her brother and friend. Footage from Larry King Live supposedly includes audio of Reade’s mother discussing a distressing event her daughter experienced while working for a prominent senator.

The former vice president has received criticism for refusing to release his senatorial records from the University of Delaware to allow for independent investigations. His campaign was also accused of twisting the findings of a New York Times report to suggest Reade’s allegations were proven not credible.

Biden has denied Reade’s accusations of sexual harassment and assault. According to PBS News Hour, 74 former Biden staffers — 62 women — claimed they never experienced sexual assault, harassment, or misconduct at the hands of Biden. In addition, they claimed they never heard “rumors or allegations” of Biden engaging in such behavior.

As The Inquisitr reported, Reade is now under investigation for her past as an expert witness in domestic violence trials. According to reports, the Monterey County district attorney’s office is examining whether Reade lied under oath during testimonies.