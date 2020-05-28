Heidi Klum Sunbathes Naked In Sizzling Triple-Photo Update

Heidi Klum quite literally left nothing to the imagination in the most recent series of photos added to her Instagram page. The post went live on her feed a few short hours ago and consisted of three pictures that flaunted her enviable figure.

The first image in the set captured Heidi posed directly in front of the camera, where she stared at the lens with a sensual gaze. Heidi pursed her lips and extended her arm in front of her in what appeared to be a selfie-style shot. The next photo captured the model at an angle that was further back. Her last one was incredibly flirty and saw her making a kissy face. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it’s safe to say that she was likely in the comfort of her own home. All of the photos were shot in black and white and saw the America’s Got Talent judge completely naked.

Heidi lounged on a chair that was lined with a towel, and an open umbrella shielded her naked body from the blistering sun. A few trees appeared at her back, but Heidi ensured that all eyes remained on her bombshell body. She used the towel to cover up her modesty and left the rest of her body on display, including her trim arms and shoulders. One of the images showcased her toned back and pert derriere as well as a hint of her legs, which were kicked up in the air.

Heidi added a beautiful diamond necklace as her only accessory. She styled her long, blond locks with her layered hair falling around her shoulders and past her chest while her bangs swept across her forehead. The famous model appeared to be wearing a small application of glam that included mascara and eyeliner but was au naturel for the most part.

The update has been wildly popular so far and has amassed over 89,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in only four hours. Some Instagrammers commented on her fit figure while many others let her know that they are big fans.

“Sexy as usual!!! 🙂 amazing!!! Insta just got hotter,” one follower raved alongside a series of yellow hearts.

“Hi Heidi you are so pretty,” another social media user commented.

“I want to naked sunbathe in my private backyard…without my neighbors seeing me bc our houses are so freaking close. You look good bb!” one more commented.

“Wow, I am speechless Heidi,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.