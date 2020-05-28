Yovanna Momplaisir Is Reportedly In Talks Of Joining ‘RHOA’ Full Time After Explosive Reunion

Yovanna Momplaisir may be earning her Real Housewives of Atlanta peach against the current cast’s wishes.

Following her appearance on the series’ first virtual reunion, Momplaisir is reportedly in talks of being RHOA’s next full-time cast member. According to Hollywood Life, Momplaisir’s former friend, NeNe Leakes, could be leaving the show, which would leave the spot open for Momplaisir. After storming out of the third installment of the reunion, Leakes has reportedly not signed on yet for Season 13.

While Leakes’ future on RHOA remains unknown, current housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille are slated to return next season. In addition to Leakes, Momplaisir has had several run-ins with some of the cast members throughout her appearances. Some of her biggest issues have been with Bailey, who Momplaisir initially blamed for the “SnakeGate” ordeal. The incident reportedly left a sour taste in many of the housewives’ mouths, and they don’t see her as a good fit for the show.

“If Yovanna is in fact coming back full-time, several of the ladies will not be happy. She’s not friends or even acquaintances with any of them,” an insider dished. “They think she planted rumors about her joining the show herself.”

The source continued to say that since joining the women for their cast trip to Toronto, none of them have spoken to Momplaisir. Prior to her posting that she would be a part of the reunion, they didn’t even know she would be discussing her time on the show with them. In Season 11, Momplaisir was introduced as one of Leakes’ loyal customers of her store, Swagg Boutique. Now that the two are no longer on speaking terms, the remaining ladies reportedly don’t see the purpose of Momplaisir interacting with them.

Momplaisir’s drama with Leakes was a central element of the reunion. In part three, Momplaisir claimed Leakes told her to record Bailey to prove that the model was speaking negatively about her. Additionally, she said Leakes wanted her to record the entire cast during events and outings. While she said she was fine with telling Leakes what she heard from the ladies, she thought using a recorder was crossing the line. Since the claim, a recording has never surfaced, and Leakes reportedly left the reunion early out of fear of being exposed on television. Leakes later took to her YouTube page to address the reunion and why she made her exit.

Bravo has yet to confirm or deny that its team is considering Momplaisir to be a part of Season 13. In addition, a source shared she hasn’t been asked by any of the production staff as of yet.