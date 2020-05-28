‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Features Mega-Yacht, ‘The Wellington,’ Complete With Insanely Pricey Sheets

Ahead of the show’s season premiere, Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean gave a tour of what guests would expect from the new yacht, The Wellington. Bravo highlighted the various amenities available on the large vessel.

The yacht, based in Mallorca, Spain, was just over 184 feet long. It’s the longest vessel Sandy had ever captained and more massive than any other boat featured on Below Deck.

The main saloon features blue and cream-colored couches and mahogany furniture, creating a serene but cozy vibe. The fixtures were made of gold and added a regal touch.

Through the saloon, guests could enter the Cigar Room. The wood-paneled room has a large humidor and full leather seating.

“They spared no expense,” Captain Sandy said in the video when she discussed the extensive collection of cigars and whiskeys that filled the room.

The vast master suite features inlaid leather in the walls and mahogany wood and was decorated with a 1920s theme. Unique to the suite was a proper dressing area with large “his” and “her” closets. One sheet from the bed reportedly cost 2,000 euros.

Besides the extensive living quarters, the area for the captain was also pretty decadent. The helm comes with multiple screens, an emergency backup steering wheel, as well as a separate spot, “The Wing Station” to assist the captain when she attempts to dock. This allows the captain to view where she would be parking the mega-yacht from that space.

It’s likely that people wouldn’t want to merely stay inside during their stay on The Wellington. Many would probably plan to spend their time enjoying the beautiful vistas of Spain or out on the water. This ship has several water toys to keep their guests entertained. There are several jet skis, SEABOBS, a jellyfish pool, water slides, a jet surfer, and even a trampoline. The deck also has a complete workout area with weights, yoga mats, and jump ropes.

For those that choose not to be active, the sundeck offers plenty to do. The entire back of the boat includes cushions, creating a massive space to comfortably lie out and enjoy the sun. Even the hot tub is fancy on The Wellington, as it has a waterfall designed in it, with the water carefully cascading over swimmers.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean is set to return on June 1. Captain Sandy will be coming back, along with Malia White as the bosun and Hannah Ferrier as the chief stewardess.