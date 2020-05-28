‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Features Mega Yacht, ‘The Wellington,’ Complete With Insanely Pricey Sheets

Ahead of the show’s season premiere, Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean gave a tour of what guests would expect from the new yacht, The Wellington. Bravo highlighted the various amenities available on the large vessel.

The yacht, based in Mallorca, Spain, was just over 184 feet long. It’s the longest vessel Captain Sandy had ever been a captain of and more massive than any other boat featured on Below Deck.

The main saloon featured blue and cream-colored couches and mahogany furniture, which created a serene but cozy vibe. The fixtures were made of gold and added a regal touch.

Through the saloon, the guests would enter the Cigar Room. The wood-paneled room had a large humidor and full leather seating. “They spared no expense,” Captain Sandy said in the video when she discussed the extensive collection of cigars, whiskeys, and scotches that filled the room.

The vast master suite featured inlaid leather in the walls, mahogany wood, and was decorated with a 1920’s theme. Unique to the master was a proper dressing area with large his and her closets. One sheet from the bed reportedly cost 2,000 euros.

Besides the extensive living quarters, the area for the captain was also pretty decadent. The helm featured multiple screens, an emergency backup steering wheel as well as a separate area, “The Wing Station” to assist the captain when she attempted to dock. The captain was quickly able to view where she would be parking the mega yacht from that space.

The guests wouldn’t only be inside during their stay on The Wellington. Many would plan to spend their time enjoying the beautiful vistas of Spain or out on the water. This ship featured several water toys to keep their guests entertained. There were several jet skis, SEABOBS, a jellyfish pool, water slides, a jet surfer, and even a trampoline. The deck also had a complete workout area with weights, yoga mats, and jump ropes.

For those that didn’t want to be active, the sundeck offered them plenty to do. The entire back of the boat featured cushions, which created a massive area to comfortably layout and enjoy the sun. Even the hot tub was fancy on The Wellington as it had a waterfall designed in it. The water carefully cascaded over those who swam.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean would return on June 1. Captain Sandy would be coming back along with Malia White as the bosun and Hannah Ferrier as the chief stewardess.