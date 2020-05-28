Anna Katharina Flaunts Taut Abs In Bright Blue Bikini Top

Anna Katharina shared a stunning new set of photos of herself via the latest post on her Instagram page. In the snapshots, the model rocked a bright blue bikini top that showed off her taut midsection. She paired the top with a fringed white coverup that was wrapped around her hips.

Anna wore her blond locks in a shoulder-length bob, a departure from the much longer hair seen in her previous photos. She appeared to accentuate her eyes with neutral-toned shadow and dark liner, seemingly completing her makeup look with dark pink lipstick.

In the first photo, Anna turned to the side and stood with her back arched as she stared at the camera. In image number two, she turned towards the lens and posed with her weight shifted to one side. The photo also appeared to have been taken while Anna was adjusting her hair with her right hand.

Showcasing her keen sense of humor, Anna wrote that her pose in the second photo made it seem like she had telekinesis powers.

The post amassed over 6,000 likes in an hour and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, some fans responded to the mention of superpowers in her caption.

“Haha, telekinesis power. Too funny,” one person wrote before adding a crying laughing emoji to their comment. “Beautiful. Love your short hair.”

“Lol, the world around you would be very different if you could. Beautiful color, reminds me of the crystal clear turquoise oceans,” another added.

Others simply shared generic compliments about her appearance.

“You look the way you are absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” a third commenter gushed.

“I hope that that good looking boyfriend of yours, appreciates you, and all your beauty!!! I am going to guess yes he does!!!” a fourth supporter wrote.

And a third subset of the comments section used emoji to express their admiration instead of words.

Anna is no stranger to sharing bikini photos of herself on Instagram. In a previous post from mid-May, she sported white animal print two-piece swimsuit as she leaned against a railing with flowering hedges in the background. In her caption, she poked fun at the print on her suit.

“Like you ran a Tough Mudder in a bikini, but make it fashion,” she wrote, before adding a goofy emoji to the caption with its tongue hanging out.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times, as of this writing and more than 450 Instagram users have commented on it.