Romee Strijd Reveals Her Pregnancy On Instagram With A Sweet Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd recently took to Instagram with an exciting post, revealing to her 6.3 million Instagram followers that she and husband Laurens van Leeuwen are expecting a baby. Romee made the announcement with a stunning shot that featured the two of them in a scenic outdoor space, standing on a rock-lined path with plenty of lush green trees visible in the background.

The sun shone from behind, illuminating Romee’s blond locks and giving the photo stunning lighting. Romee wore a figure-hugging white dress with a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, and cut-out details on the sides that showed off a bit of extra skin. The sleeveless look also exposed her toned arms.

Her long blond tresses cascaded down her chest in effortless curls, and she had a huge smile on her face. Her beauty look was minimal, with what looked like some pink lip gloss on her plump pout and not much else, and she was absolutely radiant in the shot.

Romee’s white dress had a snug fit, and showed off the hint of a growing baby belly. Romee drew attention to her curved stomach by placing one hand on it, and her husband followed suit and placed a hand on her hip.

Laurens kept his look very simple, wearing a long-sleeved black sweater and black pants. The ensemble allowed Romee to truly shine in the photo, and the duo looked incredibly happy in the picture.

Romee paired the sweet shot with a vulnerable, heartfelt post that filled her followers in on the journey she has faced over the years with polycystic ovary syndrome, and the fears she had about not being able to have her own family.

Romee’s followers absolutely loved the exciting reveal, and the post received over 649,800 likes within just one hour. It also received a staggering 23,301 comments from her eager fans, many of whom took to the comments section to shower her with well wishes.

“What a beautiful story! Congratulations to you both!” fellow model Winnie Harlow commented, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in her remark.

“Omg omg omg!! A mini version of you guys is gonna be the cutest thing ever!! So freaking happy and proud of you,” fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver said.

“I have no words to describe how happy I am for you. I’m so so happy. The years are falling from my face are of pure happiness. Congratulations Rome and @laurensvleeuwen,” another follower added.

Romee has been giving her eager fans a peek into her daily life during quarantine on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a black cropped sweater and leggings as she whipped up a batch of banana pancakes.