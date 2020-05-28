UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Posts Suggestive Soapy Snap From Her Bathtub

Paige VanZant posted her latest update in her series of clothes-free photos on Instagram. She was photographed laying down in a bathtub filled with bubbles alongside her husband as she made a touching gesture with her hands.

Earlier this month, VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – returned to her tradition of posting nude snaps online, and her most recent post continued the trend. The UFC fighter was shot in a tub sharing a touching moment with her husband, Austin Vanderford. This time the duo did not get overly creative with censoring their bodies and used the suds in the water to cover-up.

The 26-year-old was pictured laying back with her hair soaked in the water, as she rested against Vanderford. Their tub was adorned with various hygiene products, and a sign that read “Realize How Good You Really Are.” A phone at the edge of the bath played a video for the couple. Vanderford took the snap from his vantage point as VanZant laid her head between his legs. Fans could see her adorable face peeking out of the water, and she raised her knees and hands, and made a heart gesture with her bubble-covered hands.

In her caption, VanZant joked that this night was only about quality time with her love, and no other shenanigans would take place. The soapy post caught the attention of her 2.5 million Instagram followers, as more than 40,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over 14 hours after it went live. She received over 280 comments, and many fans responded to the saucy caption. Several followers commented on the couple’s choice of Epsom Salt for their bath time. Her replies were swarmed with well-wishes and jokes.

“I Iove it! Y’all make the greatest hubby and wife moments. That’s how you really make love last! Couple of the century right here!” a supportive fan wrote.

“Is that what it looks like when a guy gives birth?” another jokingly asked.

Multiple fans expressed frustration with the duo’s antics.

“OK at first it was funny but now you just need to stop,” an Instagram user commented.

“These are getting old like ur mans hair color tell him to dye it again,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month VanZant and Vanderford posed nude on their kitchen counter. Austin’s private area was covered up by a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey, and Paige had her chest covered by a potato chip. That upload earned over 100,000 likes.