Texas Bar Owner Forbids Patrons From Wearing Masks Inside, Does Not Want ‘P*ssies’ Or ‘Sheep’ At The Bar

Kevin Smith, the owner of Liberty Tree Tavern in Elgin, Texas, is not allowing patrons to wear masks inside his place of business, Today reported on Thursday.

A sign posted in front of the bar reads, “Due to our concern for our customers, if they FEEL (not think) that they need to wear a mask, they should stay at home until they FEEL that it’s safe to be in public without one. Sorry, No Mask Allowed.”

Smith claimed that he was taking precautions inside the bar by mandating social distancing and limiting occupancy, but will reportedly ask people to leave if they try to wear protective covering inside the tavern.

He went so far as to tell The Washington Post that if they were only allowed to operate at 25% capacity, he does not want customers that are “p*ssies” or “sheep.”

“Being scared all the time isn’t good for your health. It suppresses your immune system.”

According to KXAN-TV, Elgin is a relatively small town with only about 10,000 residents, only 53 of which have tested positively for COVID-19. So far, there has reportedly only been one death.

The Liberty Tree Tavern’s decision makes it an anomaly along Main Street, where several other restaurants and businesses are requiring their customers to wear masks.

The owner of ETX Travel in Elgin, Sherrill Schier, does not wear masks, but she keeps them handy for any patrons who may want one. Schier says she knows “a lot of people,” but none who have contracted the virus.

She believes that because the town is small and they do not get many crowds, they’re doing, “we are okay.”

Several regulars at the Liberty Tree Tavern told reporters that they were not bothered by the mask policy. One man, Charles Chamberlain, has been eagerly waiting for the tavern to reopen. Chamberlain is a stage 4 cancer survivor and said that he is comfortable with the bar’s decision to ban masks. He also allegedly survived the H1N1 virus.

Today reported him saying, “If I get it, I get it. If I do, I’ll deal with that. You can’t live forever.”

The outlet pointed out that restaurants and bars across the country are grappling with the decision of whether to mandate masks. John Rich, who owns the Redneck Riveria in Nashville, Tennessee, requires his employees to wear masks, but not customers.

Rich previously spoke with Today, saying that he felt the government needed to treat people “like adults,” adding that he is fully aware of the deadly nature of the virus. He claimed that many of their customers wore masks, and they kept some extras on hand in case anyone asks for one.