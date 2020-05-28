Olivia Culpo Rocks Several Sexy Outfits For An Instagram Fashion Show

In her latest Instagram post, brunette beauty Olivia Culpo stunned her 4.7 million Instagram followers with a series of outfit shots documenting a variety of ensembles she has worn.

She kicked things off in the first snap with a stunning black leather mini dress that showed off her toned physique to perfection. The dress had a closed neckline and turtleneck, and also featured bold sculptural sleeves for an avant-garde look. The waist had a thick belt, accentuating Olivia’s slim build, and her long legs were on full display. She paired the dress with a white bag and black shoes for a chic look.

In the second shot, Olivia paired a black bodysuit that had a plunging neckline with some Daisy Dukes. She added a jean jacket and pointed-toe high heels as she posed on the stairs, finishing the look off a pair of sunglasses as well, despite being indoors.

She carried on the edgy vibe in the third shot, where she posed on a rooftop or balcony area overlooking New York City. She wore a jacket with the sleeves rolled up, a mini skirt with a scandalously high slot, and some over-the-knee boots for a monochromatic look that was majorly sexy.

She shared a wide variety of shots, from a picture taken out on the street to a snap captured at what appeared to be an outdoor festival.

Olivia even included one selfie in the mix, a full-body snap taken in a chic, modern space. For that particular shot, Olivia rocked a bold one-shoulder outfit with embellishments and a voluminous shoulder. She tucked the top into some figure-hugging black pants with a zipper all the way down the front, and accessorized with an embellished belt and a pair of statement earrings. She finished off the look with pointed-toe black boots and pulled her hair up in a sleek bun for a chic, edgy look.

Olivia’s fans loved the Instagram fashion show, and the post received over 24,300 likes within just 20 minutes, including a like from actress Bella Thorne. The post also received 189 comments from her fans within the same brief time span.

“I mean, goddess,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“That first outfit is unmatched,” another follower said, particularly captivated by the leather mini dress look.

“Took the words right out of my mouth,” one of her fashion-loving fans said, referencing Olivia’s caption.

“You make everything look good!!!” another fan added.

Olivia has been sharing plenty of throwback snaps to keep her followers entertained during quarantine, including one from earlier this month. In that snap, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia wore a white crop top, Daisy Dukes and a red fanny pack. She looked stunning with a bold red lip color and braided hair as she enjoyed some time out on a boat.