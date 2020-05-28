‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Claims NeNe Leakes Was Parading Her Alleged Affair AroundBefore It Was Revealed

Kenya Moore says that NeNe Leakes‘ alleged extramarital affair doesn’t surprise any of their Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Leakes has been seeing Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Stockpile Director, Rodney White. The outlet claimed the two longtime friends became involved shortly after Leakes and her husband, Gregg, were having issues within their marriage. As many RHOA fans will know, Leakes’ marriage took a hit after Gregg was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018. Throughout the past year, Leakes and White have been photographed on several outings together, including a trip to Miami in January 2019. Neither of the alleged pair has come forward and shared that any of the reports regarding their relationship are true.

While Leakes remains mum about the ordeal, Moore spoke to Us Weekly and said the allegations are 100 percent true. She said the alleged affair has been going on for quite some time, and many people in Atlanta have spotted them together in the past. Although Leakes and White were seen together often, the USDA worker has never made an appearance on RHOA. According to Moore, this is because no one close to the actress will reveal her secrets publicly.

“I think the people that know are her friends or her confidantes or her partners in crime and I don’t think that they just wanted to be the one to out them,” Moore said. “But so many of them, including Housewives from other franchises, are aware of this man, of Rodney White. I’m just not sure if they just didn’t want to be the one to break the news on TV about it, but we certainly have had a lot of conversations about her and this man. They’ve been seeing each other for a very long time.”

Moore continued to say that Leakes’ alleged secret life is the reason she won’t take any marital advice from her. In Season 12, Leakes tried to help Moore through her marriage and eventual separation from her husband, Marc Daly. The mother of one shared she couldn’t respect Leakes after seeing how she reportedly showed off White while Gregg was sick at home.

After learning of Moore’s interview, Leakes’ rep provided a statement. They called Moore’s claims “disturbing” and pointed out that she’s not personal friends with Leakes. While they started off as friends on RHOA, Moore and Leakes haven’t been on speaking terms outside of the show, and Leakes felt that Moore wouldn’t know anything regarding her marital life other than what she’s stated on the series.

Leakes married Gregg back in 1997. The couple briefly split in 2011 but remarried in 2013. They share one son together- Brentt, 21.