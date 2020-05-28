Charly Jordan Soaks Up The Sun In A Pink Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Charly Jordan steamed up her Instagram page this week with two stunning new photos that saw her showing some serious skin. The double-pic update hit the model’s page on Thursday afternoon and was quickly showered with love by many of her 3.1 million followers.

In the images, Charly was seen relaxing outside on a beautiful day, noting in the caption that she was “in a world of [her] own.” She sat criss-cross on top of a hanging daybed that was dressed in white linens while the gentle breeze swept through her long, dirty blond hair. She rested her hands in her lap and fixated her eyes on the camera in front of her, staring it down with an alluring gaze and a soft smile.

The social media sensation went full bombshell as she soaked up the sun in a tiny bikini from Revolve that did nothing but favors for her slender physique. The skimpy two-piece was bright pink with hints of gold and white, and boasted a bold, snakeskin-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design seemed to be enough to captivate the attention of her adoring fans.

Charly’s swimwear look included a sports bra-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its wide scoop neckline fell low on her chest, exposing her bronzed decolletage and a glimpse of cleavage. There also appeared to be a small cut-out design underneath her chest, giving her ensemble even more of a sultry vibe.

The matching bikini bottoms were not in full view, however, it was easy to tell that the garment was just as risque. The number sat low on Charly’s hips to draw attention to her taut tummy, abs, and trim waist. It also displayed her lean legs thanks to its cheeky, high-cut design.

The TikTok star added some glitz to her barely there look with a set of gold bangle bracelets and hoop earrings. She tied her hair in a half up-half-down style that first fell behind her back, but was gathered in front of her shoulders by the second slide of the upload. Charly also showed off her striking natural beauty with a minimal application of makeup that looked to consist of a light red lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Charly’s incredible bikini body, with over 84,000 of them showing their love by hitting the “like” button during the post’s first hour on her feed. Several left compliments in the comments section of the upload as well.

“Charly, you’re incredible,” one person wrote.

“Yeah, what’s it like being the hottest girl on the planet?” asked another fan.

“Gorgeous as always,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals!” added a fourth admirer.

Bikini-clad or not, Charly’s Instagram snaps are always welcomed by her millions of fans. She recently posted another slew of photos that saw her in a snug white tank top and bedazzled Daisy Dukes. That look was a huge hit as well, racking up more than 220,000 likes and 720 comments to date.