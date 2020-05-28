‘Summer House’ Star Carl Radke Debuts Dramatic New Look

Summer House star Carl Radke took to his Instagram on Thursday to show off a new look. In a crisp black and white photo, the male reality star debuted bold new glasses, shorter hair and, a short, groomed beard.

Fans, co-stars, and former love interests of the Summer House star were quick to react. Carl’s best friend and co-star, Lindsay Hubbard, was one of the first to have had a positive reaction to the post.

“Hope you’re keeping that beard for a while!!,” The Hubb House PR owner wrote.

Carl and Lindsay attempted to take their friendship to the next level this past season, but a romantic relationship quickly fizzled after Carl lost interest in the blonde. Carl went so far as to ask another girl out in front of Lindsay. The pair have since reconciled and planned to spend Memorial Day Weekend together along with Lindsay’s new boyfriend, Stephen Traversie.

Another former love interest and castmate, Danielle Olivera, also responded positively to Carl’s new look.

“We weren’t ready,” Danielle commented.

Danielle and Carl dated before she joined the Summer House cast in Season 2. The pair admitted to making out this past season but for now, remained just friends.

Summer House newcomer, Jules Daoud also shared her thoughts.

“Looookin good,” the brunette wrote.

Another former castmate Cristina Gibson questioned if this was a new version of Carl.

“Carl 6.0?!,” Cristina wrote, about Carl’s declaration from Season 2 that he was a changed man. The Loverboy salesman believed he was a newer version of his old self, and so he named himself “Carl 2.0.” This declaration came after Carl famously had relationship troubles with co-star Lauren Wirkus.

It wasn’t just co-stars that commented on the reality star’s new look. The responses were full of fire emojis and other positive reactions.

Carl wasn’t just changing his looks. The star announced that his actions were changing as well. After a rough season on Summer House, Carl decided to quit drinking, The Daily Dish reported. The star rewatched the past season and admitted that at times it was “hard to watch.” When the show ended, Carl was not happy with his choices.

The most recent season of the hit show showcased Carl’s failed relationships as well as poor performance for his job. Carl was a partner in co-star Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s liquor brand, Loverboy.

As for how was doing now, there was no need for concern.

“Carl’s making better choices,” he insisted.

“I’m trying to make right,” Carl said, according to The Daily Dish.