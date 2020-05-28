Genesis Lopez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Polka Dot Bikini

On Thursday, May 28, American model Genesis Lopez uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 4.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos, taken from a high angle, showed the social media sensation posing on concrete that was separating a swimming pool and what appears to be a hot tub. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a cheeky black-and-white polka dot bikini. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible cleavage, slender waist, and pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Genesis accessorized the sexy look with gold earrings and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

In the first image, the 26-year-old laid on her stomach and bent one of her knees. She appeared to be looking off into the distance, as she grazed her fingers against her chin. Genesis altered her position for the following photo by resting her head on her arms. The final shot showed the model using her hand to prop up her head, as she lowered her gaze. She had removed her sunglasses off of her face for the photo and held them instead.

For the casual photoshoot, the stunner pulled back her luscious locks in a bun and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She seemed to have filled in her eyebrows and applied false eyelashes.

In the caption, the Instagram star appeared to imply that she has been relaxing and added a water drop emoji seemingly in reference to the pool.

Quite a few of her admirers were quick to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful and elegant,” gushed a fan, including both a fire and red heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“@genesislopezoffical [l]ooking amazing like always doll, God bless… Xoxo!” added a different devotee.

“You’re so stunning so sweet,” remarked another follower.

“Omg you look really beautiful,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Genesis engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore red lingerie. That provocative photo has been liked over 88,000 times since it was shared.