Randall Emmett Gushes Over Lala Kent’s Role As Stepmom To His Kids, Says She Loves Them Like They’re Her Own

Randall Emmett is so happy about the way in which Lala Kent has blended into his family.

During a May 27 interview with Us Weekly magazine, the movie producer and director said that when it comes to raising his daughters, London and Rylee, with the Vanderpump Rules cast member at his side, he is often brought to tears by the way things have come together between them, especially considering the struggles divorced parents often go through when it comes to raising their kids.

“A lot of mixed families, friends of mine that I know, struggle big time with maybe the stepdad or the stepmom or whatever it may be. The divorce in general or anything. But, we’re very blessed,” Randall gushed.

According to Randall, his two children absolutely love his fiancé, who he proposed to in September 2018 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and she loves them back as if they were “her own,” which makes him feel quite lucky.

“I take it for granted some days, because I’ll be at the office now working and I’ll say, ‘Oh sh*t, I got to get home.’ And she’s like, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and after we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’ I just got lucky,” Randall explained.

Randall went on to say that he’s told Lala that when it comes to being a stepmom, the dynamic is “as hard as it gets” before applauding her for stepping up with his two kids, despite being just 30-years-old.

Lala has also stepped up in her role as partner to Randall, which makes him feel very blessed and appreciated. As he explained, he’s happy and grateful that London and Rylee have accepted Lala in the way that they have in recent years, and that they share a mutual love for one another, as well as a tight-knit bond.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Randall shared a series of videos of Lala with his daughter London on his Instagram Stories earlier this month in which he told his fans and followers he was “proud” of the way in which Lala had took it upon herself to help out with London’s schooling.

As he explained at the time, the idea of homeschooling anyone was something that was new to the entire family but something that they were working together on.

Randall and Lala began dating in early 2016 after meeting at SUR Restaurant.