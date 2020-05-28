Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Smoking Hot Body In Colorful Bikini

Sofia Bevarly looked like a bronze goddess in her latest Instagram update, which featured her flaunting her smoking hot body in a colorful, striped bikini. Though the model the model did not indicate where she was, she appeared to be outside enjoying nice temperatures.

Sofia’s post was a single photo that saw her sitting on an outdoor sofa with white cushions. She faced the camera while flashing a big smile. Her tan skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light. One of her hands was at her side while the other one rested on the back of the sofa. Part of a large glass window and a tropical plant were visible behind her.

The model’s two-piece was a cheerful set made from fabric that included orange, yellow, blue, and red strips. The top had cupped sleeves and a low-cut neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. A knot in between the cups also attracted attention to her chest. The bottoms had a high waist that emphasized her slender midsection. They also had high-cut legs, showing off the skin on her hip and lower abdomen. Her shapely thighs and hourglass figure were also prominent in the snap.

Sofia wore her long hair parted on the side with loose curls falling over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, a light dusting of blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips.

The update was popular among her followers, with more than 21,000 of them liking it within an hour of her posting it.

In the post’s caption, she wrote that she was happy.

The snapshot certainly seemed to make her fans happy, and many of them took to the comments section to tell her just what they thought of her in the swimsuit.

“Somebody has been hitting the sun. Loving the tan. Looking gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful body great legs nice smile pretty eyes,” commented a third fan.

“WOW, your tan is gorgeous and those colors make it SCREAM, SMOKIN HOT,” gushed a fourth follower.

Sofia is no stranger to modeling bikinis on Instagram. Judging from her account, she must own dozens of swimsuits in all styles and colors. She recently thrilled her fans when she shared a snap that saw her looking fabulous while she lounged in a brown and white striped bikini.