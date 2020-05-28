Suzy Cortez Flaunts Bombshell Bod In Minuscule Floral-Print Spandex

Suzy Cortez was at it again today, showing off her rock-hard body in another scantily clad photo. One of her four new images captured the model rocking a sexy workout set that highlighted her gym-honed figure.

The photo showed the model posed outside in front of a sliding glass door that was open to the inside. She did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location, but another photo that she posted earlier today saw her at home in her kitchen. The Brazilian babe gazed into the camera with a slight smile and threw up a peace sign while showing off her manicured nails. In her caption, she asked her followers who would like to join her in a workout, and the post is generating a ton of buzz already.

Suzy ditched her bikini and slipped into a smoking hot workout set that was almost just as revealing. On top, she sported a grey bra that was outlined in yellow fabric. It appeared to go behind her neck in a halter style while its thick straps draped right next to her neck and left her muscular arms in full view. Its bottom sat tightly on her ribs and helped to push up her chest while the middle featured a peek-a-boo aspect that teased a glimpse of cleavage.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and added several vibrant colors with its floral print. The minuscule garment’s waistband left her toned abs entirely exposed while its short cut helped to accentuate her flawless legs and bodacious backside. Suzy’s skimpy attire also left her tatted arms and hips visible.

She wore her long, dark locks with a middle part and low ponytail, and a few loose pieces of hair escaped and fell on the frame of her face. The model also appeared to be wearing an expert application of glam, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink gloss.

Fans had nothing but love for Suzy’s new post, as evidenced by the fact that it attracted over 8,000 double-taps and 137 comments in a matter of minutes. Some Instagrammers expressed their desire to workout with Suzy while countless others raved over her fit figure.

“I’m so ready, Gorgeous. A good morning to you,” one follower gushed with a few hearts.

“I like your post,” a second fan commented.

“Working you out would be fun,” another fan wrote with the addition of a few flames.

“Very very very strong body,” a fourth social media user wrote.