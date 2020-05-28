Former NBA Champion Jason Terry Takes Assistant Coaching Job At Arizona

19-year NBA veteran Jason Terry, who played a key role in helping the Dallas Mavericks capture an NBA title in 2011, is reportedly set to join the coaching ranks at his alma mater. The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported via Twitter on Wednesday that the 42-year-old is joining Sean Miller’s staff with the Arizona Wildcats as an assistant coach. The Wildcats later made the Terry hire official with an announcement on Thursday.

Terry had been working with the Mavericks organization as Assistant General Manager of the team’s G-League affiliate squad, the Texas Legends.

Before going pro, Terry starred for the Wildcats under coaching legend Lute Olsen from 1995 to ’99. In 1997, he teamed with Mike Bibby and Michael Dickerson to bring an NCAA Basketball Championship to Arizona. Two years later, he was a Consensus first-team All-American and the former Pac-10’s Player of the Year after averaging 22 points, six assists and three steals per game that season. His No. 31 has since been retired by the university.

Terry rejoins a Wildcats basketball program that continues to be one of the best in the West, as well as the nation at large. Since Miller was hired as coach in 2009, the Wildcats have made seven NCAA Tournament appearances and reached three Regional Finals. He led Arizona to a 21-11 record in 2019-20 before postseason play was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, the school produced the No. 1 pick in that year’s NBA Draft in big man DeAndre Ayton.

Terry’s significant resume as a longtime NBA fixture could resonate with Wildcats players, as well as potential recruits. After earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team with the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted him No. 10 overall out of Arizona, Terry built himself into one of the league’s better young players over the next five years. At that point, he made the move to Dallas, with whom he was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2009.

Two years later, he helped Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs defeat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to capture the 2011 NBA Championship. Following an eight-year stint in Dallas, Terry played briefly for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks before finishing his playing career in 2018.

Over 1,420 career games, Terry averaged 13 points and four assists per contest. He currently ranks seventh in NBA history in three-point field goals made with 2,282.

In other news, while the NCAA basketball season was cancelled outright, hope remains that the NBA will conclude its 2019-20 campaign. As reported previously by The Inquisitr, the NBA is currently involved in discussions with The Walt Disney Company about potentially resuming play at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.