Linn Lowes Flaunts Toned Quadriceps And Calves In Gray Shorts For New Workout Videos

Linn Lowes gave her fans some new glute workout ideas in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of snug gray shorts and a light pink tank top, the fitness trainer started her circuit with a series of pull-throughs. She started the exercise with her back braced her back against a stool and her knees raised. Holding a dumbbell between her legs, she lifted her hips, pausing for a couple of seconds at the top of the exercise before she lowered them.

Next, she performed a set of standing abductions. For this exercise, she placed her hand on a wall to help maintain her balance as she lifted her knee out to the side. Linn held the dumbbell against the thigh of her active leg as she did so.

Next, she performed a set of wide-legged sumo squats before she moved on to a series of donkey kicks. She placed the weight in the crook of her knee and then leaned over the stool seen in the first video. Assuming something of a pushup position, Linn then lifted and lowered the dumbbell with her bent leg.

She placed the weight in the crook of her opposite knee for the last exercise of the series, a set of box side abductions. Positioning herself to the side of the stool and leaning against it, she raised her knee and pelvis. In her caption, she wrote that this exercise was meant to target the gluteus medius.

The post has been liked more than 14,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans expressed gratitude to Linn for the fitness motivation she provided via her videos.

“I started one of your programs and girl even tho I feel I’m dying, at the end I love me a little bit more. Thank you for being an inspiration and such a great warrior,” one person wrote.

“You’re my inspiration cos ur the realest queen,” another added before including a duo smiling face-emoji encircled by hearts.

Others wrote about their eagerness to attempt the workout.

“Yessss love a good glute workout!! Saved and can’t wait to try it!! I love how detailed your explanation is too,” a third Instagram user commented.

“One more workout saved, this one for tomorrow! And thank you! Your videos have been a great help in this difficult time that we are going through,” a fourth commenter wrote.