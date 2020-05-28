‘All My Children’ Star Cady McClain Opens Up About Her 2007 Firing & Why Dixie Died By Poisoned Pancakes

The soap veteran says her ouster on the now-defunct ABC soap was spearheaded by a writer who wanted to teach her a lesson.

Cady McClain is opening up about her shocking firing from All My Children 13 years ago. In a new interview, the former star of the iconic daytime TV drama revealed why her character Dixie Cooney was killed off in a bizarre food-related twist and brought back later.

Over its more than 40-year run, All My Children starred Susan Lucci, Kelly Ripa, and Josh Duhamel and featured cameos by famous soap fans Carol Burnett and Oprah Winfrey, but it was one of McClain’s storylines that created the most buzz in the final years of the series.

During a cast reunion hosted by Entertainment Weekly, McClain dished that the headline-making storyline in which Dixie died after eating poisoned pancakes meant for her daughter-in-law, Babe, was dreamed up by a writer who wanted to get back at her.

“It was a dig at me by one of the writers that very much wanted to put me in my place,” McClain dished. “I had stepped out of line and they wanted to put me back in line, and I was going to eat those pancakes and I was going to learn my lesson, and I certainly did.”

The Emmy-winning actress, who did not name the writer, added that “it was a very strange way to go out” but that she actually enjoyed eating the delicious pancakes while shooting the scene.

On Twitter, McClain revealed exactly what she did that got under the unidentified writer’s skin.

“I was asking the writer for a scene where Tad and Dixie take their kids aside to make sure they know that their dad (Tad) killing someone was wrong. I thought this would be ok. Turns out it was a bad day for an ‘ask.'”

The daytime TV veteran added that she broke an unwritten law by approaching the writers’ room with a suggestion.

“Generally, actors are encouraged to not talk to the writers,” the actress tweeted. “But I thought that since this person knew me for so long… But I know now that I also got this person on a very bad day… At least I didn’t have my head chopped off!”

While McClain can now poke fun at her character’s death by flapjacks, at the time of her firing she was fired up, according to Soap Central.

A 2007 news report claimed that the actress was canned due to her outspoken behavior, but McClain said her ouster was a mutual decision by top executives — including All My Children executive producer Julie Hanan Carruthers, head writer Megan McTavish, and Disney ABC-TV Daytime president Brian Frons — who all agreed they didn’t know what else to do with the long-suffering Dixie character.

At the time, McClain predicted she didn’t think the show would ever bring her back, especially since ABC promptly removed Dixie’s character bio from the show’s website.

“It’s over,” she said at the time. “It’s all done.”

All My Children fans know that McClain’s Dixie later returned to the show as a ghost and was later revealed to be alive. A newly revived Dixie also turned up on the short-lived All My Children online reboot after the original series was canceled by ABC in 2011.