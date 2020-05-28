Ruby Rose Posts Cryptic Message Explaining Why She Left ‘Batwoman’

Ruby Rose shocked fans when she abruptly announced that she was leaving the show Batwoman after just one season on the air. For the first time, she is speaking out on why she decided to ditch the CW show, but her Instagram message left followers with more questions than answers.

Ruby Rose posted a video montage showing clips of her in the show smiling and laughing, with the caption and lyrics “this is the last time you’ll see me around.”

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio,” she began her post.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..” she added without explanation.

Rose went on to thank everyone involved but added that she was choosing not to explain what took place for the time being.

“I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape,” she concluded.

Details have been scant on why the Australian actress decided to leave the show, but rumors suggest that she wasn’t happy on the set, which made her unpleasant to be around, as the New York Post reported.

The decision, in insider claims, wasn’t totally up to Rose, but they say that “everyone decided” it would be better for her to step away from the role.

“It just wasn’t a good fit,” the source added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rose played Kate Kane on the first season of the series, which wrapped up last week. Rose issued a statement on May 19 thanking the cast and announcing her departure.

The 34-year-old actress was reportedly injured on set while filming, requiring surgery to remedy, but it doesn’t seem to be the reason that prompted her to leave the show. Instead, sources say that perhaps she couldn’t handle the intense filming schedule that the show required. The part was Rose’s first as a lead in a series, though she made regular appearances on Orange Is the New Black.

While the role that Rose stepped away from hasn’t been filled yet, the show is reportedly going to film a second season, though production has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.