Kandi Burruss Says Some Of Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Guessed She Was On ‘The Masked Singer’ Prior To Historic Win

Kandi Burruss revealed which one of her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members knew she was on The Masked Singer.

Viewers of the hit Fox show watched on Wednesday, May 20 as Burruss won Season 3, making her the first female singer to do so. After weeks of keeping her fans guessing, Burruss shared with the show’s massive audience that she was the Night Angel. She was rewarded with the Golden Mask trophy. Burruss beat two other top contestants — Bow Wow and Jesse McCartney. Bow Wow was revealed to be the Frog while McCartney was the Turtle.

Before she unmasked herself to the world, Burruss admitted that some of her Bravo family had their suspicions all along. According to People, she told RHOA’s executive producer Andy Cohen she would be participating prior to filming the episodes. However, she said some of her cast members felt that she was the Night Angel as the competition went on. She said Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton, specifically, would cheer her on even though they knew Burruss couldn’t admit to being a part of the competition.

“The girls on the show, I had not told them anything,” Burruss said. “A few of them that kept texting me, like Kenya, Marlo, they’d be texting me like, ‘Hey girl! I know it’s you. I know you can’t say anything, but you sounded good.'”

Although Burruss never confirmed she was on the show until she took home the trophy, Moore was one of the first housewives to celebrate her win via Instagram. The former beauty queen posted a photo of Burruss in her Night Angel costume. Underneath the photo, Moore praised her friend for her work ethic and said she was more than deserving of the huge win.

In addition to Moore, Atlanta housewives Hampton and Cynthia Bailey also posted Burruss’ new single on their Instagram pages. Shortly after her win, Burruss announced that she and Todrick Hall had collaborated on a song titled, “Used to Love Me.” The track is Burruss’s way of getting back to her solo music career, which is something she admitted she neglected through the years. After she left her singing group Xscape to focus on other projects, Burruss said she felt insecure about her voice due to the criticism she would get via social media. Since joining The Masked Singer, she said her confidence has improved, and she’s ready to pick up where she left off.

“Being a part of this show was really uplifting for me and it really did a lot for my self-confidence because when you get on the stage, nobody knows who you are,” she noted. “The judges are so positive and uplifting. They make you feel good.”