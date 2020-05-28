Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Pink Lingerie Set: ‘Sweet Like Candy’

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share yet another steamy upload with her adoring fans. The model flashed her hourglass figure while telling her fans that she’s as sweet as candy.

In the sexy snap, Chloe looked hotter than ever as she sported a bright pink lingerie set. The skimpy bra boasted thin straps to show off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut to flaunt her colossal cleavage.

The matching panties fit snugly around her tiny waist and showcased her curvy hips and round booty. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the photo. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

Chloe sat on her knees in front of a white wall. She had one hand on top of her head and another stretched out to the side. She arched her back, tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. She styled her long locks in wavy strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the pic. The application seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with heavy pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the glam look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 742,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“Unbelievably gorgeous!!!” one follower wrote.

“You definitely look sweet like candy,” declared another.

“You look sexy and hot,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are extremely graceful and sexy girl,” a fourth comment read.

The model fans have grown used to seeing her rock teeny tiny ensembles for her online snaps. She’s been sporting barely-there bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout clothes on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe dropped the jaws of her followers last week when she went scantily clad in a tiny black string bikini that put all of her enviable curves on full display. To date, that post has earned more than 28,000 likes and over 660 comments.