‘General Hospital’ Thursday Encore Preview: The Nurses Ball Prompts A Proposal & Bombshell Revelations

This week, General Hospital fans have been revisiting Nurses Ball episodes from the past few years and that will be the case with Thursday’s encore show as well. Teasers break down what viewers can expect from this one and some great moments are about to be revisited.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Thursday’s show originally aired on ABC on May 1, 2015. Viewers will see some fun Nurses Ball performances involving some fan-favorite characters, along with a marriage proposal and a couple of bombshell revelations.

This episode will take fans back to when Brad Cooper proposed to Lucas Jones. Revisiting that particular happy moment is certainly relevant to present-day Port Charles, given the heartbreaking split the couple endured over the Wiley baby switch saga.

General Hospital fans will see some entertaining red carpet arrivals, teases Soap Central. Unfortunately, Maxie Jones’ walk on the red carpet will not go as she intended after a wardrobe mishap involving Damien Spinelli.

In terms of performances, Epiphany Johnson will be hitting the stage with Felix Dubois, Sabrina Santiago, and Elizabeth Webber for a number. In addition, Dr. Liesl Obrecht will perform the Nena song “99 Red Balloons” and Brad will do the Bruno Mars song “Marry You.”

Will more sparks fly between Jake and Liz now that Ric is out of the picture? #GH pic.twitter.com/1jDFf9so06 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 19, 2015

There are some major dramatic developments coming with this episode as well since this show was central to the “Jake Doe” storyline that featured Billy Miller.

Ric Lansing orchestrated a huge scheme and this episode is where his antics were revealed. He brought Hayden Barnes to Port Charles and concocted a story where she claimed to be Jake’s wife.

Before Hayden was brought to town, Elizabeth and Jake were romantically involved. However, Ric wanted to reunite with Liz, so he engineered this fake wife to try to pull Jake away. The scheme was successful, initially. However, the situation ultimately was exposed in grand fashion.

Ric and Hayden’s plan was ultimately revealed by Carly Corinthos. As is typical of Carly’s style, she set up a big reveal to happen while Ric was performing.

Elizabeth was crushed and furious with Ric and she went backstage to try to wrap her brain around all she had learned. It was at this point that Brad took the microphone and proposed while Nikolas Cassadine caught up with Liz.

Just as Elizabeth pondered the idea that she could still be with Jake, since he wasn’t really married to Hayden, Nikolas dropped another bombshell. He revealed that Jake was really Jason Morgan, setting the stage for more secrets and schemes.

Viewers will continue to see encore episodes of General Hospital like this one for at least the next month or so. Production has been halted since mid-March due to the coronavirus, and it’s not known yet when filming can resume. In the meantime, a lot of gone-but-not-forgotten characters and plotline developments will be aired again and these should be pretty entertaining for fans.