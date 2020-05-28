Kayla Moody Sizzles In A Neon-Pink G-String At The Beach

Hot military wife Kayla Moody sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page yesterday with a scorching bikini shot that saw her posing seductively in the ocean. Photographed in the shallows, the model was on her knees and appeared to be sitting on her heels, giving off sultry vibes in a racy attire that perfectly showed off her killer curves. The blond bombshell bared her peachy booty in a minuscule neon-pink g-string that left little to the imagination. She paired the barely-there bottoms with a skimpy white top, ditching her bra to let it all hang out for the hot pic.

While this was not the first time that Kayla has pushed the limits on the platform with her racy outfits, the risqué look was a lot more revealing than anything she has showcased in a while. The American hottie flashed some major sideboob in the outrageous top, which was deep-cut enough to expose not only her braless curves, but a large portion of her midriff as well. Likewise, the teeny g-string perfectly displayed her pert posterior and curvy thighs thanks to its high cut. The backless item had thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, forming a v-shaped pattern that showed off her lower back.

Kayla flaunted her insane body and tiny waist from the profile, posing with her arm across her midsection. She pulled up the hem of her top, crimpling the fabric in her hands, and threw her head back as she shot a fierce gaze at the camera. She parted her lips in a provocative way and showed off her wet locks, letting her long, golden tresses brush over her back. Her hair looked tousled, adding to her allure. Water covered her knee, grazing her thigh and perky rear end.

As usual, the internet vixen was all dolled up for the shot, rocking her signature satin pink lipstick and dark eyeliner. Her glam look also seemed to include shimmering eyeshadow and a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes. The model opted to go without any accessories, only sprucing up her look with a chic French manicure. Her nails were painted a pastel-pink color that complimented her raunchy bikini.

The pic was taken by professional photographer Carolina Model Project, who has collaborated with Kayla in the past and whom the model gave shout out in her post. The steamy scene was set against a restless seascape, one complete with a wet strip of beach and frothy waves churning in the distance.

Kayla penned a cheeky caption for her post, which immediately got fans talking. “What am I thinking?” she wrote on Instagram, prompting her admirers to get creative in their replies.

“That you left the beach towels at home,” wrote one person, adding a pair of big-grin emoji.

“Why is that cooler of white claws so far away,” quipped a second Instagrammer.

“[You’re] thinking, ‘Damn this water is cold,'” read a third comment, which echoed the thoughts of many of her fans.

Her smoking-hot look didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, who left gushing messages telling her she looked “amazing,” “gorgeous,” and “sexy.”

“So hot,” Kindly Myers said of the spicy shot, leaving a hot-face emoji for emphasis.