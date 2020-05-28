Suzy Cortez Snacks On A Banana In Sexy New Pantsless Photo

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram moments ago to share a sizzling shot that saw her in an oversized tank top with no pants. The sizzling new update marked her fourth post of the day, though fans hardly seemed bothered by her posting spree.

The photo captured the model posing in a kitchen. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but in her caption, she shared with fans that this was a glimpse of life at home. The model appeared in front of a stainless steel refrigerator with a canister of whey protein on top of it. Next to the fridge was a small stainless steel sink with a white marble countertop, while a few gray cabinets took up the rest of the space. Suzy posed in the center of the photo and playfully snacked on a half-peeled banana while staring into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The model got all glammed up for the photo op and appeared to rock a bombshell application of makeup that included jet black eyeliner and a few thick coats of mascara that extended her lashes. The Brazilian beauty also appeared to wear defined brows and lined her cheeks with blush and highlighter. She kept her hairstyle relatively simple, adding only a few curls to her long, dark tresses. Suzy wore her hair in a side part, and her locks cascaded down her shoulders and back.

The model opted for a casual yet sexy look that included nothing more than an oversized gray tank. A vibrant pink graphic on the front added a pop of color while its thin straps rested on her shoulders and gave fans a good look at her muscular arms. The rest of the garment was worn baggy on her fit figure, but she added another element of sexiness by going pantsless.

Suzy tugged on the bottom of her tank top, covering only what was necessary and leaving her gym-honed legs on full display. Suzy’s hot new photo has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 1,000 likes and dozens of comments. Some of her fans commented in Portuguese, while many others expressed their opinions in English. A few more simply used the universal language of emoji.

“Beautiful my love,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a second follower gushed with several flames.

“Very very very very very beautiful legs,” another Instagrammer chimed in with a few hearts and stars.