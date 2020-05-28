Kelsie Jean Smeby Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Thong Bikini

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 670,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a seductive snap in which she sprawled out on a piece of outdoor lounge furniture. Kelsie didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken, but she was stretched out on a padded gray surface with an expanse of grass visible behind her. Further in the distance, a series of benches with a breathtaking view through a glass barrier could be spotted as well.

Kelsie’s curves remained the focal point of the snap, however, as she flaunted her body in the skimpy swimwear. On her upper body, Kelsie rocked a bikini top with structured cups in a deep gray shade. There seemed to be some textural elements on the cups, although since Kelsie was laying on her stomach, not too much of the top was visible. She had her arms extended in front of her body, covering up her cleavage, but there was still plenty in the picture for her fans to love.

She highlighted her ample rear with a pair of black thong bikini bottoms that consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric and two thin strings that stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass physique, and her pose made her voluptuous derriere even more prominent.

Kelsie’s brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled, effortless style, and she gave the camera a seductive look. Her piercing pale eyes were accentuated by what looked like long lashes and a hint of smudged liner or eyeshadow, and she had what appeared to be a neutral gloss on her plump pout, adding a bit of definition and shine without being too colorful.

Kelsie’s skin looked sun-kissed and flawless, and she mentioned in the caption of the post that her glow was courtesy of a particular bronzing cream.

Kelsie’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and it received over 17,600 likes within 14 hours, including a like from fellow bombshell Hannah Palmer. It also received 422 comments within the same time span.

“You look beautiful,” one fan said simply.

“You are so sexy,” another follower remarked.

“You take my breath away!!!” one fan added, followed by a flame emoji.

“OMG that fascinating pose,” another follower said, captivated by Kelsie’s sultry position in the shot.

