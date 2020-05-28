Eva Marie Showcases Washboard Abs In Pink Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle showed off her athlete’s body in her most recent Instagram update. The former WWE wrestler seemed to be in top form as she flaunted her muscular figure. However, Eva Marie’s message was about nutrition and why she believes in intermittent fasting.

Eva Marie flaunted her ripped body on social media and had her fans flocking to view her photo. She wore a dark pink crop top that showed off her ample cleavage. Her bust seemed to strain against the confines of the compression sports bra as she posed for the camera. Of course, the skimpy top also allowed her to showcase her shoulders, triceps, and bicep muscles that looked spectacular.

The athlete paired the sports bra with a matching pair of skintight tights. The pants clung to the former pro-wrestler’s curvy hips and showed off her toned thighs. The high-waist pants definitely did not conceal her midriff.

Instead, the fitness model flaunted her incredible washboard abs. Eva Marie’s ripped stomach took center stage in the photo and showed a dedication to her fitness regime. Of course, her minuscule waist was also put on display.

Eva Marie rocked gray sneakers, stud earrings, and her wedding band in the snap. She also wore a gold necklace with a pendant around her neck.

The social media influencer wore her hair away from her face. She pulled her mane into a high ponytail and seemed to be wearing some makeup to highlight her exquisite features. Of course, those who follow the model know that she has just been through a transformation process and recently colored her hair pink.

The 35-year-old posed in a large gym. She stood with her hands on her hips and stretched one of her legs to the side. Eva Marie did not look directly at the camera. Instead, she turned her face to the side and looked into the distance.

In her caption, the athlete talked about intermittent fasting. She believes that this way of eating helped to heal the gut issues that she suffered from. She challenged her followers to try this method by going on a 30-day challenge.

Eva Marie first rose to fame when she wrestled in the WWE ring. She has now rebranded herself as a designer and fitness guru and has over 4.4 million fans on Instagram alone. Her fans engage with her on her social media platforms and comment on her posts. This specific snap has already racked up over 16,500 likes.

“Holy abs,” one fan gushed. Many of the comments centered around Eva Marie’s stomach muscles.

An Instagrammer waxed lyrical and paid her a huge compliment.

“Don’t think u can look better than that. Totally beautiful,” they raved.