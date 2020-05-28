Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Black Bikini As She Hangs Out Poolside

Brazilian internet sensation Natalia Garibotto caught the attention of plenty of fans on social media after she shared a new sexy snapshot of herself bikini-clad on Thursday, May 28. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the spicy content with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old model and Instagram influencer was photographed outdoors as she lounged poolside on what appeared to be an overcast day. Natalia took center stage as she posed sitting down from her backside, with her left hand raised up to her face. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and glanced straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted brunette and blond hair was pulled back into a half-ponytail, as some side bangs fell down around her face. Natalia also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the snapshot, elevating her look and emphasizing her natural facial features. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a nude lipstick. However, it was her killer curves that stood out the most in the photo, as she flaunted them proudly in a two-piece bikini set.

Natalia’s bikini top was black and featured versatile ties that she tied around her back — creating a bandeau style. The front of the top was hard to see, but users could clearly discern it tightly hugged her voluptuous chest. The top also featured tiny cups as they were able to expose an ample amount of sideboob.

She paired the bikini bra with matching bottoms that were also quite revealing. As the briefs were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut, they displayed her bodacious derriere and curvy hips. Meanwhile, their high-waisted side straps drew attention to her tiny midriff.

Natalia did not indicate where she was snapped, but revealed to her fans that her bathing suit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The sizzling snapshot was met with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 25,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. An additional 250 followers also took to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her figure, looks, and bikini.

“Okay wow,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Angel face,” a second fan proclaimed.

Natalia has taken to Instagram to share a number of hot snapshots of herself this past week. On May 25, she wowed her fans after she sported another tiny bikini that left little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 84,000 likes so far.