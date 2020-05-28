Eden Levine Lets It All Hang Out In A Skimpy Red Monokini On Instagram

Eden Levine let it all hang out in a red-hot ensemble for her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday. The sexy model flaunted her curves while telling her fans that she hopes they’re not getting sick of her bikini posts in the caption.

In the racy snap, Eden looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a red monokini. The garment fastened around her neck and showcased her toned arms and shoulders while barely containing her massive cleavage.

The midsection of the suit was open to flash her flat tummy and impressive abs. In addition, the bottoms rested high on her curvy hips while exposing her long, lean legs.

Eden stood on a white fur rug. She had one hip pushed to the side and brought a hand up to graze her neck while she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Eden wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in damp strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with bright red lipstick on her plump pout.

Eden’s over 1.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photo raked in more than 11,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 340 messages in the comments section.

“Never apologize for swimsuit pics. You look amazing!” one follower wrote.

“Love the red on you,” another stated.

“You’re beautiful, and stay safe,” a third social media user gushed.

“You never get OLD to me my Love!!” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her look smoking hot in tiny little outfits. She’s often seen sporting tiny bathing suits, racy dresses, and skimpy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eden got the pulses of her followers racing just last week when she posed in a bright blue dress with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit to show off even more skin. To date, that post has pulled in more than 12,000 likes and over 300 comments.