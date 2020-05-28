Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Encouraged Her To Plead Guilty Sources Say

'Lori and Mossimo don’t feel like they gave up; they’re doing what’s best for their family,' a source close to the family said.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella are reportedly supportive of their parents’ decision to take a plea deal. In fact, an inside source revealed on Thursday, May 28 that the girls actually encouraged their parents to make this legal move in hopes that they would face less jail time, according to People.

It was revealed on May 22 that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty for their respective roles in the college admissions scandal, otherwise known as Operation Varsity Blues. Loughlin has since pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Meanwhile, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to an inside source close to the family, 20-year-old Olivia and 21-year-old Isabella had initially pushed their parents to fight to prove their innocence in regards to the scandal. The couple did indeed choose to plead not guilty when they were first charged. However, as time passed and the evidence began to stack up against them, it was clear that pleading guilty would be the safest option rather than letting the case continue to drag on for many more months.

“The girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal. They were encouraging their parents to fight this, but that’s obviously all changed now. They realize that this was done to help them and there is no animosity there,” the source said.

The source went on to explain that the plea deal has offered a sense of relief for the girls as they had feared their parents could potentially spend many years behind bars.

“They all had a family discussion about their options before making a decision. Olivia and Bella also want it to be over and they agree the plea is the best option. Lori and Mossimo don’t feel like they gave up; they’re doing what’s best for their family,” the source contained.

Loughlin and Giannulli will still be doing jail time as a result of their role in the scandal but it is expected to be far less time than they would have served had they not pleaded guilty. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin’s sentence is expected to be two months of prison time, a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Giannulli is expected to spend five months behind bars, be required to pay a $250,000 fine, and complete 250 hours of community service.