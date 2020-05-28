Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Pert Booty In Mismatched Bikini While Posing With Plants

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday evening. The model shared a series of photos of herself posing in a room filled with plants as she rocked a mismatched two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Her look did nothing but favors for her toned derriere and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Lauren standing in front of a cluster of bushes, trees, and plants on what appeared to be a patio. Glass paneled doors and a gray pillar could be seen in the background. It appeared to be a sunny day as the rays shone down on Lauren and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her skimpy swimwear.

Lauren’s look included a white bandeau top covered in black leopard spots. The front of the top featured a tie in the front, while the fabric in the back rolled slightly to make it even smaller. Lauren was turned around in the photos, but fans could still see the low-cut nature of the bikini as her ample cleavage spilled out.

Lauren’s flat tummy and chiseled back muscles were on show between the top and a beige-colored cheeky bikini bottom with ruching across the back. The fabric sat up high above her hips to draw attention to her hourglass figure. Lauren’s round booty and long, lean legs were fully on show in the tiny piece.

Lauren accessorized the outfit with a gold chain necklace. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. Lauren wore her long, blond hair tied up in a messy ponytail, held together by a pink scrunchie.

In the first photo, Lauren posed with her back to the camera as she arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. She parted her legs and looked off-camera. The second photo showed Lauren at a slight angle with one hip cocked out and her booty popped. She smiled and looked to the sky.

The post garnered more than 21,000 likes and just over 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Ok I’m completely speechless how can someone be this perfect,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“You are so amazing,” another user added.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post this week, Lauren sported a pink lingerie set as she showed off her booty once more.