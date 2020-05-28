TLC’s ‘Counting On’ Is Officially Returning In June, Teases A Possible New Courtship Announcement Coming

The Duggar family is coming back to TLC next month.

The Duggars are returning for another new season of Counting On next month. TLC issued an official press release on Thursday, May 28, announcing that the famous reality TV family will be heading back to the network with all new episodes. It will once again feature the older kids who are married, except for Jill and Derick Dillard who are no longer part of the show, and also Jana Duggar, who is still single.

TLC explained that the premiere episode of the new season of Counting On will totally focus on how the entire Duggar family is coping with the COVID-19 virus that has kept Americans home for weeks. It will be an hour long, and in addition to the married couples, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will also be discussing how they are coping with having all of their remaining kids at home self-isolating during the pandemic. In previous Instagram posts, Jana had been seen tending to her garden since spring hit and the younger kids have been continuing their homeschooling as usual.

Of course, you can’t have a season of Counting On without babies involved. They will likely be re-airing the births of Josiah and Lauren and John and Abbie’s first babies, as well as Joe and Kendra’s second child.

There was also an announcement on the same day as the new season was revealed that Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their second baby as well. The couple’s move from Texas to California will be one of the main highlights as they get used to living in L.A. with their almost 2-year-old daughter, Felicity. It was also revealed that Jinger suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last fall and that will be addressed coming up this season.

Joy and Austin also suffered the loss of their baby girl when Joy was 25 weeks along in her pregnancy, but they are now happily expecting another girl. These two big events in their lives will be featured as well.

There hasn’t been any recent courtships in the Duggar family, but that may all be about to change. TLC teased that this season could very well bring a couple who will come forward to announce that they are courting. Who could that be? Duggar fans are likely rooting for Jana to be the one this time who gets her happily ever after, but it’s more likely that one of the older boys will be in a courtship this time. It could also just be a teaser and no one is currently courting.

The new season of Counting On will kick off on June 30 on TLC.