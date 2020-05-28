‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Lauren Sees Double

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, May 29, teases an episode that aired the first time on April 27, 2010, when Lauren came face to face with her imposter, and it could have deadly consequences. Plus, Kevin works hard to save Jana from Ryder.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) see double as they come face to face with Lauren’s imposter, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lauren and Jana (Emily O’Brien) are tied to the bars inside a cage at an abandoned zoo, and things seem desperate. Jana tries to escape, but she really doesn’t have the energy. The women try to keep their spirits up by thinking about a positive future. However, they also realize that Sarah (Tracey Bregman), Ryder (Wilson Bethel), and Daisy (Yvonne Zima) seem to be going after everybody that Sheila Carter disliked. They aren’t sure what is going on, though.

As Jana suffers from a headache, she and Lauren try to focus on the positive. They discuss all their big plans for when they either escape or are rescued from their precarious position in the cage. Both women swear to enjoy their families more and vow not to take things for granted. Lauren feels confident that they will be out of their predicament by the next full moon.

Although she doesn’t know it, Sarah’s whole goal is to take over Lauren’s life after she gets revenge for Sheila. In fact, Sarah is supposedly Sheila, and she claims that she had plastic surgery to look like Lauren. Of course, Lauren’s little boy Fenmore is terrified of Sarah, which could make the whole situation more complicated.

Kevin (Rikaart) races to save Jana from Ryder. Kevin believes he’s talking to Lauren, but it’s really Sarah disguised as Lauren. She wonders if Kevin should question Ryder, but he isn’t interested in changing his plans. After he leaves, Sarah alerts Daisy that Kevin is on a mission to break Ryder, and she wants them to stop Kevin before things go that far.

Ultimately, Michael questions Ryder, and then Kevin also shows up. Michael reminds Ryder that Kevin is the only person who ever cared about him. Kevin has a heart to heart with Ryder. He mentions that he’s depressed with no reason to even get up in the morning since Jana is gone. Kevin just wants his life back, but nobody can help him. Ryder promises to help, and Kevin wonders how Ryder can be so sure about Jana coming back soon. Eventually, Kevin accuses Ryder of sending him the text message to follow the background music.

Despite his pleas for help, Ryder doesn’t offer Kevin much in the way of closure about Jana, and he doesn’t give any details about where Jana might be. Kevin wasn’t faking his depression, and things seem dire.