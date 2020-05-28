Justice Department Plans ‘Robust’ Inquiry Into George Floyd Death, Says It’s ‘Top Priority’

'The federal investigation will determine whether the actions by the involved former Minneapolis Police Department officers violated federal law,' said a U.S. attorney.

The Justice Department plans to open a “robust inquiry” into the death of George Floyd, and said that the investigation would be a “top priority,” NPR News reports.

On Monday, Floyd, a 46-year-old, unarmed African American man, died in police custody after a Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least seven minutes. Two other officers, identified as Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, also helped restrain Floyd. Officer Tou Thao stood nearby and watched, according to The Minneapolis Star Tribune.

All four officers have been fired from their jobs with the MPD. However, as of this writing, none of them have been criminally charged in Floyd’s death.

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced that it would be looking into the matter.

“The federal investigation will determine whether the actions by the involved former Minneapolis Police Department officers violated federal law,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald, and FBI special agent in charge of the Minneapolis field officeRainer Drolshagen, said in a joint statement.

“It is a violation of federal law for an individual acting under color of law to willfully deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States,” the statement goes on to say.

The statement concludes by noting that, if the evidence points to a crime having been committed, the federal agency will seek criminal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, the Justice Department’s civil rights division and the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office will conduct the investigation, according to Reuters.

That the Justice Department is carrying out a criminal investigation into the incident comes as welcome news to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been clear that he doesn’t believe the firing of the officers is enough, and has asked for criminal charges against Chauvin.

“If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars. That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case,” Frey tweeted on Wednesday.

Similarly, Floyd’s family is also calling on the four officers to be charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis has been the scene of sometimes-violent protests over Floyd’s death, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week. Police have fired rubber bullets and deployed tear gas against protesters, as businesses have been vandalized and looted.