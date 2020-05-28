Prosecutors Launch Investigation Into Whether Joe Biden Accuser Tara Reade Lied Under Oath As Expert Witness

Prosecutors in California have launched an investigation into whether Tara Reade, who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, may have lied under oath when testifying as an expert witness in domestic violence trials.

As ABC News reported, the Monterey County district attorney’s office announced this week that it is investigating whether Reade may have given false testimony under oath. The report comes after several aspects of Reade’s account of her alleged assault in 1993 have come under scrutiny, with fellow former staffers from Biden’s Senate office disputing her account of why she was fired and some of the details she has given of the incident.

Reade first came forward last year to join a number of other women accusing Biden of unwanted touching and not respecting their personal space, but said at the time that it was not of a sexual nature. Reade this year described what she said was another incident in which Biden assaulted her in a secluded part of the U.S. Senate building while she was working there as a staffer. She filed a police report and has called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to drop out of the race for president. The California investigation into Reade’s testimony in domestic violence trials comes after a number of news accounts that questioned the credentials Reade

has presented, including a claim that she earned an undergraduate degree from Antioch University that the university disputed.

“[She] attended but did not graduate from Antioch University,” the school’s spokeswoman, Karen Hamilton, told ABC News.

As the ABC News report noted, Reade would recount on the witness stand her credential before being a judge would allow her to testify about cycles of domestic violence, which included the now-disputed claim about her college degree. It was not clear if Reade could face criminal charges, but the report noted that it is against the law to knowingly make false statements under oath.

Reade has suffered other setbacks, including being dropped by her lawyer close to two weeks after he took her on as a client. The lawyer, who has been a past donor to Donald Trump, said that he still believed her story and called out media for what he called a double standard in how her story was reported.

Biden has categorically denied all allegations from Reade, saying that the incident she described never took place. He has the support of a number of top Democrats, with even some Republicans backing him and saying that the allegations were not in line with the man they came to know and work with in the U.S. Senate.