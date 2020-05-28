Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Romper

On Thursday, May 28, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap showed the 26-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a patio. She sat with her legs crossed on a lounge chair and leaned to the left, using her hands to prop herself up. Laurence tilted her head and looked directly at the photographer, flashing her beautiful smile.

The Instagram star sizzled in a plunging olive green romper manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage and long, lean legs on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. She accessorized the sexy look with a delicate gold pendant necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

For the photo, Laurence styled her short hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The tattooed model also seemed to have sported filled-in eyebrows and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that she was smiling in the photo. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful and your smile lights up the world,” gushed one fan.

“You have such a great smile and very pretty eyes,” added a different devotee.

“How do you actually have the cutest smile,” said another follower.

“You are so incredibly gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

Fans seemed to love the photo as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her in risque outfits. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she showed off her amazing assets in a beige-and-white crochet bikini, also from Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.