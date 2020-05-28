Madi Edwards Takes A Ride On An ATV While Clad In Scandalous String Bikini

Madi Edwards stripped down to her bikini in the most recent photo that was added to her Instagram page. The May 27 photo has only been live for a short time, but it’s earned fantastic reviews from her 600,000-plus fans.

The setting of the image could not have been more perfect and saw Madi posed on the back of an ATV in an area that was surrounded by rolling greenery and a sprawling mountain range. As her geotag indicated, Madi was in the Los Angeles area, where she has been spending a ton of time. She stood up on the forest green Yamaha that had massive black tires and a metal trunk on the back. Madi leaned her arms on the handlebars in front of her as she looked off into the distance and flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy string bikini.

Madi opted for a simple black suit that hugged her in all the right places. Her arm covered the majority of the suit’s top, but a sliver of its triangular fabric could be seen behind her arm. Its straps stretched out behind her back, and the material was tied together in a bow. The model’s toned arms and shoulders were fully visible in the post, and so were her trim abs.

On her lower half, Madi showed just as much skin while clad in bottoms that tied on the sides and rested high on her hips. The cut of the garment allowed for her toned legs and pert derriere to be seen in its entirety while its thin waistband drew attention to her fit figure. Her long ombre-dyed locks appeared to be slightly wet and spilled well past her shoulders.

It did not appear as though the Aussie babe added any additional accessories to her look and Madi’s gorgeous face was not able to be seen because of the angle in which she was posed. It comes as no surprise that the blond babe’s photo has caught the eye of many fans. Madi’s eager audience has already double-tapped the picture over 16,000 times and flooded the comments section with over 110 compliments.

“Beautiful and fine. Like that four wheeler,” one follower commented.

“Such a pretty look! We would love to collab with you Madi! DM us,” an online boutique suggested alongside a few red hearts.

“Ride Or Die! Do you ever not look amazing I am so jealous,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look amazing babe,” one more added.