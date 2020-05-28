WWE Rumors: Update On Whether ‘Monday Night Raw’ Has Backstage Heat Following Injury Incident

Earlier this week, WWE superstar Kairi Sane was injured during a match with Nia Jax for an upcoming Monday Night Raw taping. The injury occurred after Jax threw Sane into the ring steps, causing the match to be stopped so the Japanese superstar could receive medical attention. This has led some people to speculate that Jax has backstage heat, but the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer claimed that she doesn’t.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Jax wasn’t responsible for the way in which Sane hit the steps. While the spot was always going to be dangerous, Meltzer stated that the situation is being viewed as an unfortunate accident.

“Everyone I have talked to has said that no one is blaming Nia Jax. This was not Nia Jax’s fault even though other things have been. Basically, Kairi Sane got whipped into the ring steps. One person said that she may have stumbled, she was trying to take it on her side, she did take it on her side. Her head did hit the steps. One person told me she was in control of her bump and she made it look too good.”

Meltzer went on to say that Sane was knocked out and he doesn’t know if she picked up a concussion. If she did, it could spell trouble for the superstar as she recently recovered from a head injury. At the time of this writing, however, Sane appears to be fine.

The reason for the speculation over Jax potentially having backstage heat stems from a history of injuring opponents, which has resulted in her gaining a reputation as a reckless competitor. In her last match with Sane, she was criticized over a dangerous turnbuckle spot that almost hurt the Japanese superstar, but there were no injuries in the end.

Jax was also responsible for busting open Becky Lynch during a brawl on a 2018 episode of Monday Night Raw. While the incident proved to be beneficial to Lynch’s push given how superbly she reacted to the injury, it didn’t paint Jax in the most flattering manner. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jax’s punch to Lynch reportedly left “The Man” with a “broken face” and a concussion that forced her out of that year’s Survivor Series.

Injuries are a natural part of pro wrestling, but performers don’t want to be associated with hurting their colleagues too often, as it can lead to them not receiving any pushes down the line.