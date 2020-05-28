Jojo Babie Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Top And Tight Booty Shorts

American internet sensation Jojo Babie sent temperatures soaring on social media feeds around the world after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Thursday, May 28. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 10.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes after going live.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Asian descent, was photographed inside of what appeared to be a parking garage. Jojo exuded a casual, yet sexy vibe as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her backside and resting her left elbow against the wall next to her. She further wore a pout and directed her strong gaze directly towards the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted to the left and looked to be styled straight as it cascaded over her shoulders. Jojo also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that glammed up her look a bit. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a pink lipstick. However, it was her curvaceous figure that demanded the most attention, as she flaunted it with a sporty-but-revealing outfit.

Jojo rocked a yellow T-shirt that did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on her, highlighting her voluptuous bust. Furthermore, as the garment was extremely cropped — not even reaching below her chest — it showcased an ample amount of underboob.

She paired the tiny top with a pair of baby blue bottoms that were equally as revealing. The booty shorts, which did not even cover her entire derriere, successfully flaunted her curvaceous hips, thighs, and backside. The shorts’ high-waisted design also drew eyes towards her slim core.

The model finished the look off with a pair of chunky, gray and white athletic trainers.

She did not indicate where she was photographed, but engaged with her fans in the post’s caption, asking them if they preferred “boobs or booty.”

The eye-catching update was met with a great deal of praise from Jojo’s fans, accumulating more than 21,000 likes in just the first 50 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 1,100 followers also headed down to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her looks, her physique, and her revealing ensemble.

“You’re beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Stunning,” a second fan added.

“Wow you are amazing motivation,” a third admirer chimed in.

Jojo has shared a number of sultry snapshots on her Instagram account this past week. On May 22, she stunned her fans with an image of herself in skintight red pants that flaunted her curvaceous figure, per The Inquisitr.