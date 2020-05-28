Lady Gaga And Blackpink Drop ‘Sour Candy’

A day ahead of its international release, Lady Gaga surprised fans with an early release of a new song from her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The song titled “Sour Candy” is a collaboration with the world-renowned K-pop girl group, Blackpink. The unexpected drop came Thursday morning, and Blackpink quickly started trending on Twitter with fans excited about the new song.

Released on Lady Gaga’s official YouTube channel, the song is just short of two minutes and 40 seconds. The track plays like a pop song with a large K-pop sound influence, including bilingual lyrics. The song is driven by drum and bass that is interwoven with electronic sounds. It’s a combination of the two artists’ styles, with the South Korean band on the verses and Lady Gaga delivering her signature sound.

The song kicks off immediately with Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie singing the sample-heavy chorus.

“I’m sour candy / So sweet then I get a little angry,” the song starts off. “I’m super psycho / Make you crazy when I turn the lights low.”

Rose and Jisoo then join in with the first verse, which is alternating between English and Korean lyrics. At around the one-minute mark, Gaga takes over with a series of spoken-word lines and singing. The song takes the listener through a tale about a love that slowly progresses.

Since a music video has not been produced as of yet, the release came only as an audio version. The track plays with the photograph chosen for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album cover. The image showed Lady Gaga in the center of a red grid that’s surrounded by a metallic circle.

She wore a metal bodysuit with one arm covered with straps and large spikes, giving off a very steampunk Mad Max vibe. The suit was paired with one boot that’s thigh-high while the other ended at her ankle. Ribbon also went up along her other leg.

Lady Gaga’s long pink hair cascaded down her shoulders and she sported long coffin-shaped nails.

The song resonated well with both Lady Gaga and Blackpink fans. The YouTube release of the song was played nearly 6 million times since it was uploaded earlier today, and fans flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

“This is the comeback for those who started to Stan BLACKPINK,” one person wrote.

“I love the blackpink, I loved the music everything that has their voices is beautiful,” another person exclaimed.

“Let’s welcome LADY GAGA as the fifth member of BLACKPINK!!” a different fan wrote.

According to Variety, the song is the third to be released from her upcoming 16-track album, which was originally delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current single from the album, “Rain On Me,” is a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, which marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lady Gaga unveiled the tracklist for Chromatica in mid-April.