President Donald Trump Tweets About The ‘Very Sad Milestone’ Of 100,000 U.S. Coronavirus Deaths

President Donald Trump sent out his condolences via Twitter on Thursday after the United States death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100,000. The tweet came after the president faced criticism for golfing over Memorial Day weekend while the U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19 approached the six-figure mark.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!”

The president’s tweet received a lot of attention, with more than 90,000 Twitter users hitting the “like” button and over 20,000 accounts retweeting it. Plus, more than 25,000 users left a comment. Many of those replies took Trump to task over what some have called a mishandling of the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus.

“If you had taken action months earlier tens of thousands less Americans would’ve died. You still have no plan. You’ve failed us all. #PatriotsWearAMask,” replied journalist Scott Dworkin.

Some users also wondered if the president wrote the tweet himself since it did not necessarily sound like other things he puts on Twitter most days. Several of those who replied suggested that somebody on President Trump’s staff composed the message for him.

“Dude, tip the intern who wrote this for you an extra twenty bucks this week, they made you sound almost human,” suggested one user.

According to a report from The Washington Post, the U.S. death toll topped 100,000 on Wednesday. Some noted that the grim milestone occurred while the president was busy threatening Twitter after it posted a fact check link on two of his tweets about mail-in voting. The Inquisitr reported that Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany informed reporters that President Trump intends to sign an executive order regarding social media sometime today. She did not indicate what the order might contain. However, Trump threatened big action earlier yesterday as he pushed back after Twitter’s fact-checking.

Some of the accounts that replied to the condolences also acknowledged the loss experienced by the families that are suffering, and they thanked the president for acknowledging the loss that roughly 100,000 families experienced over the past few months.

In addition to the significant number of lives lost, the pandemic also led to record unemployment numbers in the U.S. As many as 41 million Americans are expected to file for unemployment over the past ten weeks, according to a USA Today report. Several times Trump has tweeted that the economy is looking better as states reopen after the shutdowns that occurred to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.