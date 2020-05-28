Kayla Moody Spreads Her Legs While Rocking Unzipped Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots: ‘This Ain’t My First Rodeo’

American model Kayla Moody couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, sharing a NSFW Instagram photo wherein she posed seductively with her legs spread open. In the snap, the hot military wife could be seen crouching down to the floor with her knees widely parted, all the while shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera. Kayla gave off sexy cowgirl vibes, rocking skimpy Daisy Dukes which she wore unbuttoned and unzipped. She coupled the item with a plunging, knotted crop top that bared her braless cleavage, and slipped on a pair of bedazzled cowboy boots.

“This ain’t my first rodeo,” the blond bombshell wrote in her caption, adding a flirtatious touch with a winking-face emoji.

Kayla showed her raunchy side by tugging on her top, which tied in the front, leaving two long strips of fabric to drape down her body. The racy number barely contained her ample bust, nearly exposing her nipples. The top sported short sleeves, showing off her slender arms, and cut off at the chest line, putting her taut midriff on display.

The daring piece was a gorgeous blue color that looked flattering against her fair skin tone, emphasizing her all-over glow. Likewise, the denim shorts were a slightly darker shade of blue, and sported a distressed, frayed trim that called attention to her thighs. The scanty bottoms hugged her hips, boasting a low waistline that fell far past her belly button, showcasing her flat tummy.

Meanwhile, her white boots were adorned with sparkling silver sequins, beautifully complementing the sexy outfit. Kayla previously showed off the eye-catching footwear in a sultry double update shared earlier this month, wherein she flaunted her chiseled pins and plenty of underboob while posing with one leg up on a bale of hay, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

The Instagram sensation opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot, and was dolled up with dark eyeshadow and a satin pink lipstick. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and contoured. Her glam look also seemed to include sculpted eyebrows, as well as eyeliner both above and under her eyes.

Kayla wore her hair down for the shoot. Her long, golden tresses were parted to the side, brushing over her shoulder in an unruly cascade of loose waves. The Florida hottie didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry, only accessorizing with a chic manicure. Her nails seemed to feature white French tips that lent a touch of sophistication to the risqué look.

The gorgeous blonde was snapped in a barn stable, suggesting she was about to go horseback riding. The picture was taken by Orlando photographer Roger Lister, who has collaborated with Kayla in the past and whom the model made sure to tag in her caption.

As expected, the steamy upload stirred a lot of excitement among her eager fans, who clicked the like button more than 5,150 times and left 144 comments on the photo, all within a little over an hour of posting.

“Absolutely stunning omg a masterpiece,” gushed one person, leaving a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“Looking fabulous love,” read a second message, trailed by a long string of fire, strawberry, and heart emoji.

“So insanely sexy,” penned a third follower, adding a fire emoji.

“Looking incredible and nothing sexier then cowboy boots and hat,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer.