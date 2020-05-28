Polina Malinovskaya Sprawls Out In Bed Naked & Confesses That She Sleeps In The Buff

Polina Malinovskaya posted another racy photo to her Instagram page that showed her stripped down to nearly nothing. The sizzling shot was added a few short hours ago, but it’s already earned a ton of accolades from her 1.6 million fans.

The photo captured the model lounging in bed, appearing to be completely naked. Polina did not use a geotag that indicated her exact location, but she looked to be at home in Russia, where she has been practicing social distancing. The walls were painted a gray color and there was a black nightstand off to the side, while shadows played over the walls as well as the model’s figure. Polina’s metal bed frame was simple, and she opted for a set of crisp white linens that added an element of brightness to the photo. In her caption, she joked that people who sleep naked don’t care about emergencies while adding a broken heart emoji to the end of her comment.

Polina looked relaxed as she rested her head on the pillow and gazed into the camera. The model ditched her clothes entirely, indicating to fans that she was one of those people who don’t care about emergencies. Polina strategically placed the blankets to cover her up while still leaving plenty of her fit figure on display. The Russian babe hugged the blanket over her chest but left her arms and shoulders completely exposed. Meanwhile, the duvet cover bunched up around her waist — drawing even more attention to her trim midsection.

On her lower half, Polina only covered up what was necessary and treated fans to a glimpse of her toned thighs and pert derriere. To go along with what appeared to be a “less is more” theme, Polina sported minimal accessories — a simple band on one finger — ensuring that all eyes were glued to her nude figure. She pulled her dirty blond locks back in a ponytail and grabbed at the base with one hand. Polina wore a neutral palette of makeup that seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, and a dab of blush.

It comes as no surprise that fans have showered the steamy upload with a ton of praise. The post has already accrued over 95,000 likes and 400-plus comments from her army of admirers.

“Wow! Super sexy! You look amazing,” one follower gushed.

“Sleeping naked is the most awesome feeling ever, specially if you’re next to the love one,” another user added.

“So beautiful and sexy,” a third Instagrammer commented with a series of flames.