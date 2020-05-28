Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Share Sweet Tidbits On Romance, He Says A Proposal Is ‘A Work In Process’

Former The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick fell in love off-screen and they’ve been going strong for well over a year now. They have previously shared plenty of fun tidbits on social media about their relationship, but Kaitlyn and Jason decided to dig a bit deeper during the latest episode of her show 9 to Wine.

Jason and Kaitlyn recapped how they first connected back in late October of 2018. He was a guest on her podcast while she was in Seattle, Washington recording it and the two immediately clicked.

However, as far as Jason knew at the time, Kaitlyn was still involved with her beau from The Bachelorette, Shawn Booth. Not only that, but Jason had just found out that ABC chose Colton Underwood to be The Bachelor instead of him, so he was in something of an uncertain place in his personal life.

During the new episode of Kaitlyn’s show, Jason admitted that after that first meeting, he facetiously told a buddy that things had really clicked with Kaitlyn and saw a future with her.

“I just met my wife and I think I’m in love… No, I don’t know, there’s something going on there. I don’t know what’s going on, but something’s going on there,” Jason told his friend at the time.

That initial friendly chemistry that Jason and Kaitlyn felt transitioned into a long-distance friendship. Kaitlyn soon realized that she had romantic feelings for Jason, having split from Shawn. She worried it was too soon to consider dating Jason, but she got a lot of encouragement from her friends and family.

The two talked frequently, even falling asleep during late-night FaceTime calls with one another. Eventually, they talked about having a date and went for it when they were both slated to be in Denver, Colorado at the same time.

Kaitlyn and Jason documented that January 2019 Denver date weekend on social media and it was clear they were quickly falling hard for one another. Six months later, Jason left Seattle and corporate life behind and moved in with Kaitlyn in Nashville.

The Bachelorette stars joked about how Jason will propose to Kaitlyn, as the bar is set high. He noted that he is looking for ideas and that this is a work in process, but fans will have to wait and see how soon this happens. He surprised her a few months ago with a golden retriever, so he’s got to top that somehow.

Jason and Kaitlyn also talked about what they love most about one another. She noted that he’s expressive, emotional, and loving. She also talked about how much she loves how he loves her and makes her feel safe. In addition, Kaitlyn joked that she loved Jason’s “toosh.”

In return, Jason raved about Kaitlyn’s drive, sense of humor, and willingness to be vulnerable. They both noted the other’s dedication to their loved ones and they cracked plenty of jokes along the way.

This may have been a pairing that fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette didn’t see coming, but people have loved watching it blossom. It certainly sounds as if an engagement is coming sooner rather than later and those who adore Jason and Kaitlyn won’t want to miss this episode of 9 to Wine.