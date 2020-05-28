Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curves In Cleavage-Baring ‘Butterfly Trikini’ On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss debuted her latest “trikini” in a new post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a colorful butterfly-patterned two-piece that left little to the imagination and a matching mask as she posed in front of a plain backdrop.

The photo showed Ashley standing in front of an all-white screen, the typical background for many of her modeling photos. Light appeared to be shining directly on her, as the beams highlighted her curvy body. Ashley stood out against the bright screen in her black, yellow, purple, pink, and green ensemble.

Ashley’s look included a demi-cut top in a psychedelic butterfly design with black shoestring ties down the center. The top had a scooping neckline that barely contained Ashley’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the fabric appeared to roll slightly on the bottom, revealing a bit of underboob.

Ashley’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching cheeky bottom. This time, the sides were made of a black fabric, while a small panel in the front contained the colorful pattern. The bikini was cut in a slight U-shape, so the front remained low on Ashley’s waist to further expose her tummy. Meanwhile, the sides came up above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Ashley’s shapely thighs were also exposed in the shot.

The third part to the “trikini” was a black face mask with colorful butterflies all over. The mask did cover most of Ashley’s face, but fans could still see some nude eyeshadow and thick, black lashes. Ashley wore her long, blond hair down in a luscious blowout.

Ashley posed with one hand on her waist and her back arched in a way that further showed off her figure. She ran her other hand through her hair and closed her eyes.

The post garnered more than 5,300 likes and nearly 50 comments in an hour as fans left praise for Ashley’s stunning body in the comments section.

“How Are You So Beautiful?! One of my favorite SI Models!” one fan said with fire emoji.

“You are amazing babe,” another user added.

“Look at that hottie with a body!!!” a third follower wrote.

“I absolutely love those curves,” a fourth fan said.

Ashley’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier in the week, she went casual yet sexy in a “Fresh” T-shirt and some black lingerie, which her followers loved.