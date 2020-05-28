WWE News: Apollo Crews Reveals Which Famous Rapper Got Him Signed To Company

During the last episode of WWE’s The Bump, Apollo Crews revealed that the rapper Wale was responsible for him getting hired by the company.

As quoted by Wrestle Zone, the United States Champion revealed that Wale spotted him in 2013, when Crews was wrestling on the independent circuit. The rapper became an immediate fan of his work and made Mark Henry aware of the performer, who subsequently put his name forward for WWE consideration.

“At the time, I was just traveling around in England and Japan, just enjoying what I was doing. I was enjoying life, I wasn’t working a real job just living off wrestling. It was pretty cool for me to be able to do that at that level. He gets in contact with Mark Henry who sees my work and he gets me a tryout. A couple of weeks later I get an email from Canyon Ceman saying they want to bring me down to Orlando for a tryout and I was like ‘there’s no way this is real.'”

Wale is a vocal fan of wrestling and he’s appeared on WWE television in the past. However, Crews’ revelation suggests that the rapper also watches independent wrestling, and he has contacts in WWE who have some influence over which superstars get hired.

Prior to joining WWE, Crews was primarily known for competing in promotions such as Dragon Gate. While he was always considered a rising star on the independent circuit, he wasn’t a known name among mainstream fans.

Crews signed with WWE in 2014 and he was fast-tracked to the main roster in 2016. While he has found opportunities difficult to come by during his tenure, for the most part, he could be set for a bright future. Crews won his first title in WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, and he appears to be receiving a long-overdue push.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Vince McMahon had reportedly given up on the superstar until Paul Heyman convinced him that he deserved a push. Crews has been featured heavily on Monday Night Raw during the pandemic, and his efforts have been rewarded with a title run.

Crews has also been linked with joining MVP’s new stable with Bobby Lashley in recent weeks, but his title win suggests that he’s going to be pushed as a midcard babyface on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if he gets a long-term title run, as WWE has a tendency to crown new champions on a regular basis.