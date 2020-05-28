Paula Abdul Does Yoga As Her Cute Dog Balances On Her Backside In Funny Video

Paula showed her fans how she's been exercising with her "Moo-Pack."

Paula Abdul showed off her yoga skills with a little help from one of her adorable dogs. On Wednesday, the 57-year-old “Straight Up” singer took to Instagram to treat her fans to a cute workout video costarring her trio of tiny canines. Her joyous upload was a big hit with her followers.

Paula danced with a cat in her famous “Opposites Attract” music video, so she has some experience working with animals. However, performing choreography with an animated kitty is a very different animal from doing yoga with a bunch of rambunctious canines who are capable of licking your face.

For her sweat session with Bessie Moo, Nemo, and Batman, Paula looked stylish in a pair of cuffed black wind pants that featured an allover gold floral print and silver stripes down the side. She teamed the pants with a black top and a cropped silver jacket that had a wide stretchy waistband.

Paula began her workout with a quick warm-up. She sprinted across her green lawn as her dogs chased her. The tiny canines got a lot more steps in as they struggled to keep up with their short little legs.

Up next, Paula fittingly performed a downward dog to upward dog yoga transition. Her tiniest pet pooch, floppy-eared Batman, balanced on her backside while it was stuck up in the air, and he managed to stay on as Paula slowly lowered herself down. He also maintained his balance as Paula did a set of quadruped straight leg pulses. While she was on her hands and knees, she extended one leg out and pulsed it up and down. Meanwhile, Nemo, a chihuahua who is missing a paw, kept jumping up to lick her face.

Other exercises Paula performed were side shuffles with arm swings, donkey kicks, and squats using Batman as a tiny weight. Instead of participating in the exercises, Paula’s elderly dog, “Moo-Pack” leader Bessie Moo, opted to prowl around on the lawn.

Paula’s followers flocked to the comments section of her post to let her know how much they enjoyed her video.

“This just made my whole day!! Yall are the cutest ever!!!” one fan wrote.

“I really needed a big smile today and this video just did it. Absolutely loved it,” another admirer remarked.

“They can’t get enough of you haha. Gotta get that workout in somehow. And also, how the hell do you look so pretty while working out? I look like a swamp creature,” a third comment read.

Many of Paula’s fans were likely relieved to see her looking so happy after the terrible tragedy that her furry family suffered in March of this year. As reported by People, Paula announced that two of her beloved dogs, Tinkerbell and Charity, had died just weeks after she adopted Nemo.