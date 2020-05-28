‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

The reality star revealed a baby girl will join her family this fall.

Jinger Duggar, 26, revealed she is pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, due this fall. The Counting On star shared the joyful news in a new interview with People Magazine. She revealed her excitement and spoke about her pregnancy journey thus far alongside husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of checkups and we’re just really, really excited,” stated the reality star to People.

Jinger is reportedly 15 weeks pregnant, stated the publication. While Felicity does not completely understand the concept of being a big sister, Jinger has explained the baby is in living in her belly.

“Not being 2 yet, but she, she comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby,'” she described.

In the same interview, Jinger revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the fall of 2019. She shared with the magazine that the morning after the couple announced to their immediate family they were expecting, Jinger lost the baby. She turned to her deep faith to get her through that difficult period of her life, citing her immediate family and church family that the couple has adopted in Los Angeles as those who helped her through the crisis.

The couple’s pregnancy journey will be chronicled during the newest season of Counting On, debuting this June on TLC. The show will feature more about the couple’s life in Los Angeles, a part of their lives that was only touched on in the show’s prior season.

Jinger and Jeremy have been married for almost four years. The couple was introduced by Jinger’s brother-in-law Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar’s husband. In July 2016, the couple announced they were engaged. Jinger and Jeremy wed on November 5, 2016.

After relocating to Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy was a minister at Grace Community Church, the couple moved to California so Jeremy could pursue a theological and pastoral studies program at The Master’s Seminary. He continues to work remotely on his degree as colleges have shut down due to the world health crisis.

After the move to California, the couple had enjoyed their time exploring Los Angeles. They tried out new restaurants and saw many local sights prior to the coronavirus pandemic. They regularly featured photos from their adventures on their Instagram feed. The couple also settled into a spiritual routine for their lives in the area, regularly attending church services and creating a sense of community in their house of worship.