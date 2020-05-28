Former ‘Below Deck’ Cast Member Emily Warburton-Adams Talks About Her ‘Rift’ With Kate Chastain

Former Below Deck stewardess, Emily Warburton-Adams caught up with The Daily Dish this week and shared her thoughts on what it was like to work with the chief stewardess, Kate Chastain as well as where their relationship stood.

Mark Milan / Getty Images

Emily was the second stewardess on Season 4 of the hit Bravo reality show. During her season both deckhand Kelley Johnson and Chef Ben Robinson pursued a romantic relationship with her.

The former redhead made her decision between the two and left the boat dating Ben. The pair have since broken up, and Chef Ben went Instagram official with his new 26-year-old girlfriend on Saturday.

As for how it was to work with Kate Chastain Emily was hesitant.

“I don’t know how to answer that,” Emily told The Daily Dish.

The now brunette continued diplomatically and said that “our characters clash a little bit,” but stopped short of describing anything more profound with regards to the issues of the ladies’ working relationship.

“Kate and I didn’t always have the easiest relationship,” Emily said.

The pair are now on friendly terms. Emily told The Daily Dish that they had sent one another “the odd message,” and they are fine, although Emily confessed that she “wouldn’t go out of my way to see” Kate.

The host was surprised to hear of a “rift” between Emily and Kate as the show seemed to tell a different story. The pair appeared to get along well on screen and left the boat on what viewers thought were good terms.

Emily explained that most of the disagreements came after the show had wrapped. The second stew was unhappy at her boss’ “flagging” of any tasks completed incorrectly. The video clip then switched to a scene from the season where Kate was upset with both Emily and third stewardess, Sierra Storm, when the toilet paper rolls from the guest cabins had little paper on them.

Emily said that there was a definite “rift” between the two but would not go into any detail.

“There were few rough waters there,” was all that Emily would say.

As for whether there was a “secret” to working with Kate, the British yachtie had a simple answer.

“You don’t really ever know what you’re going to expect,” Emily said.

In describing her former boss, Emily said that Kate was a “clever lady who knows how to do her job and knows the show backwards.”

As for any preferential treatment Kate received from the boat’s leader, Captain Lee Rosbach Emily believed it did happen.

“There is a favoritism there,” Emily said.

The next installment of the franchise, Below Deck Mediterranean is set to air on June 1.